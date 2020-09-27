Pankaja Mude and Vinod Tawde, who are said to be fierce political opponents of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have been included in the BJP’s new national executive, but their staunch opponent Eknath Khadse has once again been sided with the central leadership by the party. It has been speculated that in the coming days, Khadse may take a different route. There is a buzz in the BJP that Fadnavis will be even stronger in Maharashtra with the new central executive. Now the Maratha leader Ashish Shelar, who challenged him in Maharashtra, is left.On Saturday, the central BJP leadership announced a new executive, which brought ‘feel good’ for Fadnavis. Vinod Tawde’s ticket was cut from the last assembly constituency, while Pankaja Munde lost the assembly election. Both leaders were a challenge to Fadnavis in state politics.

‘Ekchhatra Raj’ in Maharashtra

Tawde and Pankaja, who challenged Fadnavis, have now traveled to Delhi. Now both will do national politics. The political challenge faced by Fadnavis has reduced with his departure to Delhi. With this, Fadnavis will be able to do ‘Ekchhatra Raj’ in Maharashtra. Along with Tawde and Pankaja, Vijay Rahatkar and Sunil Deoghar have also been made national ministers.

Surprising all in the name of Sanju Verma among national spokespersons

Jamal Siddiqui of Maharashtra was made the chairman of the Minority Front. V Satish of Mumbai has been retained as the National Co-Organization General Secretary. The most surprising name of all was Sanju Verma from Mumbai, who has been ranked among the national spokespersons. After the announcement of Sanju Verma’s name, only BJP people were seen searching for Sanju Verma. MP Heena Gavit has also been ranked in the list of national spokesperson.

Khadse koi kor se

The party has completely sidelined senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse. First, he lost the assembly ticket, then did not give a place in Maharashtra BJP and now he is not even given a place in the national organization. It is being speculated that Khadse will not sit silent. They can take their own way, but a senior party leader said that it is possible that Khadse should be made the governor.

Now Mumbai’s turn

After the formation of national and state BJP executive, people are now eyeing the Mumbai BJP. It will not be easy for Mumbai president Mangalprabhat Lodha to set up a Mumbai executive, as former chairman Ashish Shelar appointed more than 125 office bearers. Many of these leaves are about to be cut, the resentment in the party is natural. It is believed that the way the strength of Fadnavis was seen in the formation of the state BJP, the same power will be seen in the Mumbai BJP executive.