The ongoing confrontation between the ruling Shiv Sena and Actress Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra has taken a political turn. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has targeted the Uddhav Thackeray government over the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office. Fadnavis has said that Dawood Ibrahim’s house is not demolished, while Kangana’s house is being demolished.

Taking a dig at the Uddhav government and the Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said, “The whole Sena has extended this matter, not the BJP. Maharashtra government is fighting Kangana. Would have been better to fight with Corona instead of Kangana. You do not go to break Dawood Ibrahim’s house. Kangana Ranaut’s office was destroyed.

Amid the controversy, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Athawale denied the BMC’s action at Kangana Ranaut’s office and demanded compensation from the Governor. Earlier on Thursday, Republican Party of India Chief Ramdas Athawale met Kangana for about 1 hour at his residence. Athawale had promised security to Kangana, saying that if she wanted to enter politics, BJP and RPI would welcome her.

Kangana has also questioned the silence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi in this case. Kangana tweeted that as a woman, does she not have any problem that Maharashtra government is doing this with Kangana? Kangana asked, can you not ask your party to uphold the principles of the constitution which Dr. Ambedkar gave us.

Now NCP president Jayant Patil has jumped between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena controversy. He has said that Kangana Publicity is doing all this for the stunt. He said that Kangana has insulted Mumbai by using profanity for Maharashtra and Mumbai. The NCP president said that it is highly condemnable to compare the police force of the safe city with Pakistan. Saying derogatory things about the police is just a publicity stunt.