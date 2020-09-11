A case of beating of a former Navy officer has come to light in Maharashtra. According to media reports, the former Navy officer said that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers because he shared a cartoon on WhatsApp. He said that the police had earlier come to arrest him.

Here, BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government by tweeting the attack on the former Navy office.

Fadnavis said, “Very sad and shocking incident. Retired Navy officer was beaten up just because he was forwarded on WhatsApp. Please Gunda Raj. Stop Uddhav Ji. We demand strict action and punishment against such goons.” “

