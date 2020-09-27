Highlights: Meeting between former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, now Devendra Fadnavis also clarified about meeting

Fadnavis said, ‘Sanjay Raut ji wanted to interview me for Shiv Sena mouthpiece’ Saamana ‘

Political agitation has intensified following Saturday’s meeting between former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. After Sanjay Raut, now Devendra Fadnavis has also given clarification regarding the meeting. Fadnavis said, ‘Sanjay Raut ji wanted to interview me for Shiv Sena mouthpiece’ Saamana ‘. We had a meeting to discuss this. There was no political conversation in the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also clarified the meeting, saying, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday (Saturday) to discuss some issues. He is a former CM. Apart from this, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and is also the BJP’s Bihar election in-charge. He said that there may be ideological differences between us but we are not enemies. CM Uddhav was aware of this meeting.

Maharashtra BJP also clarified

Maharashtra BJP was the first to clarify on the meeting of Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said the meeting had no political outlook. He tweeted, ‘Raut wanted to interview Devendra Fadnavis for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Just this is the conversation between the two leaders. Upadhyay said, “Fadnavis had informed Raut that he will give an interview when he returns from Bihar’s election campaign.”

After meeting Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut said, ‘I do not consider the coalition in which the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal are not NDA’.

The first meeting between the two after the formation of Uddhav government

This is probably the first meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after the Mahavikas Aghadi government formed by the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. According to the information, Devendra Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut met at a hotel in Mumbai.