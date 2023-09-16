Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 12:15

Banco do Brasil surpassed the R$10 billion mark in renegotiations for more than 1 million people within the scope of Desenrola Brasil, a project that aims to resolve bank debts in default.

The volume is unprecedented in the history of the organization, considering the actions already carried out previously, said the president of BB, Tarciana Medeiros, to Estadão/Broadcast.

“Perhaps one of the greatest legacies to be left by this government is Desenrola, because it brought to light a joint discussion of how to recover the payment capacity and credit worthiness of customers who defaulted”, stated Medeiros, during the event of the UN Global Compact, SDGs in Brazil, which takes place between Thursday and Friday, at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN), in New York.

The Desenrola program was launched around two months ago jointly by the federal government and Brazilian banks. The focus of the action is exactly to reintroduce people with credit restrictions into the economy. “Desenrola is a case of joint construction, of how public-private partnerships can be very successful”, added the president of BB.

According to the bank, of the more than one million customers benefited, 40 thousand were micro and small companies and have already renegotiated approximately R$2.5 billion. The numbers are equivalent to the Band 2 public, whose defaulted loans are being negotiated directly with financial institutions under special conditions to be defined by each bank.

New phase

Now, banks are preparing for the new phase of Desenrola, which is aimed at customers with debts of up to R$5,000. These loans will have more attractive conditions for renegotiation to be defined by the Program’s rules and adopted by all banks that have joined Desenrola.

In the case of BB, the conglomerate offered discounts of up to 25% on renegotiation interest rates, up to 96% on debts and a payment period of up to 120 months, for the audiences selected for the Program. In addition, it made all its service channels, physical and virtual, available to customers interested in the initiative.