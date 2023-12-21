Moscow has signed agreements to expand the city's innovation piloting program. It will operate in four more regions of Russia, said Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina.

According to her, the eight best developments of capital startups will be tested in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Krasnodar Territory, Yaroslavl and Kirov regions. If successful, the solution is planned to be implemented in customer organizations.

The innovation piloting program was launched in the capital in 2019. Its participants can test the effectiveness of their technologies in real conditions and receive feedback from users and experts.

“In four years, 240 urban and commercial sites have joined the project. 367 developments have been tested, 145 of them since January, and another 80 are in progress. Based on test results, every fourth product is implemented in institutions and enterprises in Moscow. The total amount of contracts concluded by innovators exceeds a billion rubles,” said Sergunina.

The first regional platform within the program was Yaroslavl State University. The institution has begun testing two developments: an Internet platform for group classes (where teachers and students can conduct both seminars and individual conversations) and an indoor climate control system. It analyzes the environment (measures temperature, humidity) and automatically controls air conditioners, air purification devices and other devices. Previously, both products were successfully tested at Moscow universities.

In the meantime, Sochi will pilot the “Talking City” – a smartphone application that, using a sound notification system, helps visually impaired people navigate the streets, visit museums and parks.

Next year, Moscow plans to continue working on scaling the program to other regions.