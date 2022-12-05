The budget cap it is, or should be, a measure that limits the potential of teams with financial possibilities and caters to those with less money to spend. Beyond the controversy over the Red Bull case, 2021 and 2022 have shown that the big ones have remained big while the little ones haven’t gotten that much closer. And then Zak Brown, one of the main supporters of the budget cap (for 2023 it will be set at 135 million dollars), would like further measures to balance the grid.

According to the McLaren CEO, the technical regulation should be “softened” and should encourage innovations: “If there’s a cap on costs, then there should be one greater technical freedom within the budget cap. In this way, more innovations and risks would be seen, and the cars would be even more diverse: I am thinking of the case of the Brawn GP and the double diffuser in 2009. At the end of the year, the situation was balanced, so why not give more freedom in the regulations ? It’s the fascinating part of this sport, in this way I think there would be more innovations and everyone would be able to learn more from others“, these are the words of the Californian to journalists.

“The budget cap is also unnerving, because you want to get as close to the roof as possible, but if you have an accident or a hitch then you may go further. However, we did the dress rehearsal in 2020, we had a lot of clarifications and opportunities to ask questions and we did a lot: the FIA ​​did a great job“, continued Brown, who recently defended his letter against Red Bull, so that the Federation would seriously punish the Milton Keynes team. Over the weekend in Mexico City, the FIA ​​formalized the sanction for the reigning champions: a 7 million dollar fine and a 10% reduction in development time for one calendar year.