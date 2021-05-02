A source close to the family of the artist Samir Ghanem revealed that the health condition of the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz is somewhat stable, and she is in the isolation hospital and is receiving the necessary treatment protocol for her condition, and she was placed on an oxygen machine, where she suffers from shortness of breath.

A source close to Samir Ghanem’s family denied that the great artist Samir Ghanem was infected with the Corona virus, and that all the rumors circulating about his infection with Covid 19 are completely untrue, and the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz is the only person with Corona and is inside an isolation hospital.

The source said that Samir Ghanem suffered from a health problem, as he suffers from a defect in kidney function, and as a result, he entered intensive care in a regular hospital and not an isolation hospital, as it is said, and his health condition began to improve, and he is scheduled to go to a room after two days.

Rumors spread that Samir Ghanem was infected with the Coronavirus, and as a result, he entered an isolation hospital.

Sources confirmed that the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz entered an isolation hospital 4 days ago after suffering shortness of breath as a result of her infection with the Corona virus, to be placed on an oxygen machine and to take the necessary treatment protocol, after the second swab was positive for her, and her daughter Donia Samir Ghanem accompanied her after recovering from the virus. And the smear negative.