And the security services indicated that the accused are being brought before the Public Prosecution, to complete the investigations into the case.

At the same time, the security services indicated that they had not received a report from the girl’s father about her suicide, noting that the policemen “dealed with what was reported by the media and social networking sites that the aforementioned girl was subjected to blackmail, by two people who used personal photos of her.”

And the security services acted accordingly, until they were able to locate the two suspects hiding.

It is reported that Basant, from the Kafr El-Zayat Center in Gharbia Governorate, committed suicide after two young men fabricated pictures of her to threaten and blackmail her, a story that caused a sensation in Egypt, as the girl committed suicide after her attempts to convince her parents that the pictures distributed to them were fabricated failed.

According to Egyptian media reports, a young man tried to blackmail Basant into getting to know him, installing her face on obscene pictures and publishing them on social media.

A picture was circulated of a message that Basant wrote before her suicide, directed to her mother, saying: “Mama, I hope you understand me, I am not (not) this girl, and these are superimposed pictures, God Almighty, and I swear to God, this is what I (not me).”

And she continued, “Oh, Mama, I am a young girl who does not deserve (I do not deserve) what is happening to this. I am seriously depressed. Mama, I am not able to suffocate, I am tired hard.”

Commenting on the incident, Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa said, “Accusing people of falsehood, and fraud in attributing falsehood to them with slander and slander, is a malicious inhuman crime, which God combined – in forbidding it – with the worship of idols.”