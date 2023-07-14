Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/14/2023 – 12:39

Share



The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, presented the actions of the Desenrola Brasil program to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a meeting this Friday, 14th. The start of the program was brought forward to next Monday, the 17th. Haddad highlighted two points after the meeting: the forgiveness of debts of up to R$ 100 and the auction of discounts for negatives.

“On Monday, Desenrola starts for two audiences. The public that is negative up to R$ 100, and then the assumption of the program is that the creditor who joined the Desenrola will have to forgive this debt and cancel that CPF. The second is the release of credit for banks to renegotiate bank debts”, said Haddad about the first stage of the program.

The minister also spoke about the discount auction. “A second stage that also starts on Monday is that the negative credits go up to the platform so that the discount auction can be operated. We will only guarantee the debt the greater the discount given by the creditor, so that the debtor, subsequently, can make his installment schedule with a guarantee from the National Treasury”, he said.

like the Estadão/Broadcast already shown, the Ministry of Finance published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) today, the ordinance that authorizes the operations of the program for the cancellation of debts of up to R$ 100 and renegotiation of debts for people with monthly income of up to R$ 20 thousand, who are in band 2 of the program. The Ministry of Finance estimates that the denegativation will benefit 1.5 million people, while the renegotiation of debts will reach more than 30 million Brazilians.























