The UAE inaugurates a new historical era under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and expresses with boldness, confidence and power towards the “development centenary”, after the establishment and empowerment stages, at the hands of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, And Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, a new era that embodies all the images and meanings of the solidity and maturity of the experience and stability, with which the giant historical achievements that were followed directly by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, since he drew from the source of wisdom in the founder’s school, were achieved. Together with the great late, the deceased, the homeland, “Bosultan”. The high follow-up resulted in what distinguished the gains and achievements and its broader and broader title is investment in building the human being and taking care of the citizen, hence the convoys of young people armed with science and knowledge, and sending them to increase science and advanced technologies in institutes and roles of higher and specialized education, whether inside or outside the country, in addition to the expansion of institutions Scientific research, and attract the best minds and expertise to make Abu Dhabi and the UAE the capital of scientific research and pioneering unprecedented fields, foremost of which are the sectors of space, advanced technology and peaceful nuclear energy. More than 2,000 Emiratis participated in the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants project, and we witnessed the historic achievement of the Emirati youth with the successful arrival of the “Probe of Hope” into its orbit around Mars.

That historical snapshot of His Highness is still resounding in memory, joking with a number of the country’s youth at an energy exhibition, when he asked them, “When exporting the last barrel of oil, do we grieve or rejoice?” Before they woke up from the surprise, he answered them, “We will certainly be happy because you are our wealth.” A question and answer that formulated the strategy of an entire nation for the UAE economy beyond the oil phase and laid the basis for its diversification so that the non-oil sectors today become a major contributor to the country’s domestic product.

Today, world leaders from east to west flock to the capital of “human fraternity” to share with the people of the Emirates their historical moments, as it embodies historical and constructive relations of loving bridges and continues to establish with all countries and peoples, a translation of the visions of our wise leadership since the stages of the establishment of the state, and was reinforced by the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, to navigate towards new horizons derived from the principles of fifty.

The Emirates, led by “Bou Khaled”, is moving towards “new peaks” with confidence and optimism for a “beautiful and greater future”.