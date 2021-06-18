The responsible authorities closed Al Luluiya Beach in the city of Khorfakkan in the Emirate of Sharjah, to start work on developing the beach, which will include children’s playgrounds, a swimming pool, and a beach for women, with an area of ​​1.6 km, at a cost of about 110 million dirhams, according to the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq.

The CEO of the authority, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, stated that work on the Pearl Beach project will be suitable for family members of different ages, at a cost of about 110 million dirhams.

He pointed out that Al Luluiya Beach will include children’s playgrounds, a swimming pool, a safe and open beach for everyone and another for women, and it will include panoramic restaurants, cafes, beach huts, a water walk, in addition to an open cinema and an outdoor hall for events and conferences, explaining that all buildings and facilities will be glass allowing the visitor to see the sea and the Khorfakkan Mountains. from every direction.

Al Serkal added that the beach will contain retail outlets, kiosks, parking lots, a gym, a running track and another for cycling, and a climbing park in the middle of (Adventure Beach) that includes water slides.

He pointed out that the project will allocate an area called (safe beach), which will be an isolated beach for children that will allow them to swim and play in a low level of water and be surrounded by panels to ensure their protection, and provide places for camping in mobile vehicles (caravans), shower facilities, toilets and changing rooms.

Al-Sarkal stressed that the project will provide services, facilities and activities that contribute to the provision of a variety of places for families and tourists to entertain, facilities and activities in Jebel (Suwayfa) near the beach, which will constitute an integrated tourist destination in the region, pointing out that a number of climbing paths will be developed available for all age groups, especially lovers of Adventures, a bike path, a mountain zip track, and a relaxing experience on glass panels or on the nets, so that they are in accordance with the highest international safety standards, in addition to the mountain’s hosting of a new hospitality project for the authority that includes separate rooms at different heights.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

