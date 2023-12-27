The Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) publishes this Wednesday the Financial Economic Viability Study of the Puerto Menor marina (better known as Tomás Maestre), a prior step to the publication of the concession that is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 .

The objective of the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure is to renew the port with the 30-year concession for its private management, “since it has been precarious since April 2023 and in this way we continue to open the ports to citizens so that users can continue experiencing the improvement of services,” said the counselor, José Manuel Pancorbo.

As an initial fee for occupation or use, the company or club that retains the port must pay 328,307 euros annually which, after carrying out the investments contemplated in the feasibility study, would be reduced to the annual amount of 213,399 euros.

The Economic-Financial Viability Study also reports that an operating fee will have to be paid for commercial and lucrative activities. In addition, it indicates a forecast that of the total mooring area (about 63,136 square meters), a 50 percent will be allocated to transfer, while the remaining 50 percent is rent.

With these figures, Fomento estimates that income from the transfer of moorings will amount to almost 26 million euros and from renting moorings to almost 90 million.

Regarding the expenses contemplated in the report, to the fees that the winning company must pay are added those for personnel, approximately 1.35 million per year, another 270,000 euros in maintenance, repair and conservation; 70,000 euros in insurance and 18 euros per square meter per berth occupied by electricity, water, communications, garbage collection and other expenses, the disbursement being the first year of the start of the new concession for additional expenses of 200,000 euros.