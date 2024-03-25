The regional government is preparing an appeal against the approval of the demarcation of Los Nietos. This was announced yesterday by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Manuel Pancorbo, after the Supreme Court annulled Royal Decree 668/2022 that modified the criteria for carrying out the demarcation.

The head of Public Works pointed out that “all administrative resources will be put in place to defend the residents of the area, since the modification of the regulation that justified the initially proposed demarcation has been annulled.”

Specifically, and prior to the appeal, requests are being made to the Ministry so that they are taken into account in the new regulation. The ministerial department justified the rule in that it sought to alleviate the urban pressure of the Mar Menor, recover the coastal areas invaded by construction and improve the defense of the coast against climate change.

Two months ago, the vice president of the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, and the councilor, José Manuel Pancorbo, visited the residents of Los Nietos to show them their support, since the new delimitation of the sea shore “was not technically justified “, and urged the Ministry to “reconsider its delimitation on the edge of the promenade”, as established in the previous version of the demarcation proposal published in February 2022.

The change in criteria implied that more than 250 homes would be affected, which “would cause serious damage to existing properties on consolidated urban land,” the counselor said.

The population of Los Nietos has been in a state of deterioration for years due to the various demarcation proceedings that have affected the urban renewal of the area. At the same time, residents have been demanding improvements for years, suffering from a lack of infrastructure and services, which increases the deterioration of this town, in which its population has increased since the pandemic.