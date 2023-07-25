President recalled that the program was a campaign promise and said that the government and banks “worked well”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (July 25, 2023) that the Desenrola Brasil program, created to renegotiate debts, is a “extraordinary success” and gave “congratulations” who designed public policy. In your live weekly, “Conversation with the President”, Lula stated that the objective of the program was to clear the names of 72% of the debt-ridden people in the country. He declared that the government and the banks had worked well in this phase of the measure. For the president, the next stage, which will begin in September, will be more important, as it will include the negotiation of debts with retailers. According to the February (Brazilian Federation of Banks), until Saturday (July 22, 2023), in 5 days, 2 million people with debts of up to R$ 100 managed to settle them. Bradesco was the bank that most cleared the name of citizens: 580 thousand.