The Virtuos development studio which mainly deals with supporting the development of triple-A games such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Call of Duty and others, has plans the acquisition of a Japanese software house in the coming months in order to expand its presence in the territory.

The company, which is based in Singapore, is in negotiations with various studiosas explained by CEO Gilles Langourieux. The goal is to acquire one with a maximum of 100 employees, which has proven its reliability.

“This week I visited and had conversations with two Japanese studios,” the CEO said on the sidelines of the Tokyo Game Show. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we would close a deal within the next six monthsas we are really close to making it.”

Virtuos also worked on the Metal Gear Solid series

Many ignore the central role of supporting studios in the development of major games, but probably without their existence, many of these would never have come to fruition. Virtuos matters a huge teamof more than 3,800 people, who worked on more than 1,500 games, including new releases and remasters. It currently has revenue of about $200 million a year, which could triple in the next five years, according to Langourieux. The acquisition of a Japanese studio would be aimed at working with large local publishers.

Virtuos was founded in Shanghai in 2004growing rapidly thanks to mergers and acquisitions, such as that of Glass Egg Digital Media in 2022. The latest dates back to August 2024: Third Kind Games.

In short, where many companies are laying off workers, Virtuos is expanding and hiring new staff.