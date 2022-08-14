After a rather fluctuating 2021, made unforgettable above all by the spectacular fight on the track undertaken in the Abu Dhabi GP against Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez was looking for a 2022 as a protagonist. Not an easy feat for those on a team with Max Verstappen, but that the Mexican seemed ready to complete in the first races of the season. The splendid victory in the Monaco GP, in fact, had put Checo in full battle for the title, with just 15 points behind his garage mate after an exact third of the championship. In the following six races, however, the former Racing Point driver was only fifth in terms of points obtained, collecting exactly 70 points less than Verstappen: 133 against 63.

According to many commentators the performance drop Perez is also linked to the updates brought by the Milton Keyens team on the RB18. The new born of the Red Bull team, which at the beginning of the year seemed to adapt better to the driving characteristics of Perez than those of Verstappen, now fits like a glove to the reigning world champion. The expert driver Mexican, on the other hand, struggled to get the most out of his vehicle, paying a lot especially in qualifying. In fact, on three of the last six occasions, Perez has failed to enter Q3. Yet Checo, speaking with the site RacingNews365, he reiterated once again that the development of the car was carried out in conjunction by him and Verstappen.

“We are both focused on the development of the car – commented the Mexican driver, who has collected two victories since joining Red Bull – in the end it is the team that takes care of the development of the car and we are pushing and trying to get the most out of every single weekend. It would be nice to improve the car in all its aspects and try to be a little more complete in all areas“Concluded Perez.