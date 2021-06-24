Joining the towns of the south and west banks of the Mar Menor with La Manga with maritime transport lines in medium-capacity ships is one of the strategies that inspires the plan of the Ministry of Development to turn half a dozen ports into the focus of tourist activity sports whose concessions have expired or are about to do so. The Islas Menores yacht club has just put out to tender with that section in its technical specifications, as announced yesterday by the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga during a visit to the facilities. It joins that of Mar de Cristal, which did so on the 17th. In all cases where possible, the departure and arrival of transport such as the one that already operates between Santiago de la Ribera and Puerto Tomás Maestre, to the north, will be encouraged. from La Manga. The same will happen in Los Alcázares and there are four other locations in towns in Cartagena for which this and other conditions are foreseen that allow them to generate tourist activity: Los Urrutias, Los Nietos, La Isleta and Dos Mares, the latter two in La Manga.

The progressive expiration of the concessions for these facilities and the confinement due to the pandemic have created a scenario of inactivity in the last two years that Fomento wants to reverse. “We will encourage the elimination of all access and architectural barriers,” explained Diez de Revenga. It also intends to promote the recreational and commercial use of yacht clubs. And one of the novel aspects is the maritime communication of the ports, he added.

IMPROVEMENTS Accessibility and mobility

Removal of architectural barriers and docking area for passenger lines.

Eco-efficiency

LED lighting and installations that save energy or, at least, lower costs.

Economic activity

Use of the facilities to attract visitors, with commercial and leisure uses.

“We want to promote the regular maritime transport of travelers in the Mar Menor,” he said. This means that the technical specifications of the concessions include the adaptation and reservation of a part of the dock for the scale of these lines. “It may be important to communicate the ports of the northern part of La Manga with those of the rest of the coastal perimeter,” he added, as a measure to improve sustainable mobility between towns along the entire coastline.

The project of a northern access to La Manga, cherished for many years by the Community, was banished long ago. The alternatives of making an underground tunnel and a restricted access walkway also fell on deaf ears.

Communication by boat will be enhanced because it is a “much more sustainable transport, which will make it possible to eliminate cars from the road and also traffic jams,” Díez de Revenga pointed out. Apart from the line between the Ribera and the northern part of La Manga, there is another that leaves from Lo Pagán, according to the counselor.

The Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, also attended the Minor Islands, who shared the need to make nautical clubs centers of tourist activity. “It’s something we were working on. It is common sense to adapt the facilities to avoid concentrations, overcrowding and traffic jams on the road and to connect the different municipalities by sea, “he said.

Arroyo also opted to recover its capacity to host nautical and sporting activities and events and incorporate a gastronomic, cultural and leisure offer to them, so that they act as centers of attraction for all citizens. “You can get a lot out of it,” he said.

This adaptation of the docks will be included among a series of improvements up to 500,000 euros, among the conditions under which marinas whose licenses expire will go under concession. The first on the list is precisely the Minor Islands.

In order to attract companies interested in managing marinas with this philosophy during the next two decades, the concessions will come out for very advantageous fees. In the case of Islas Menores, the base price is 36,769 euros per year. Development considers that the facilities are in good condition, so it will not ask for significant investments but it does intend to guarantee good maintenance and ensure a portfolio of services that caters for this tourist and economic reactivation.