Government announced a new program this Monday (April 10), with measures related to transport, infrastructure, sanitation, connectivity and energy transition

The government’s new development plan Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must repeat the policy of generating local jobs, implemented in the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), launched in 2007.The Voice of Brazil” this Monday (10.Apr.2023).

Companies participating in the PAC were obliged to hire labor from the construction site. “We will repeat this, trying to convince the good policy that the worker has a job close to home”, he stated.

Lula announced the new development plan at the government’s 100-day ceremony, this Monday (April 10). The program will have 6 main axes:

transport;

social infrastructure;

digital inclusion and connectivity;

urban infrastructure;

water for all;

energy transition.

According to Lula, the government received a list of priority works from the governors, in addition to the ministries also working to identify other investments. The president said that the government should define in May the works that will be carried out in each state.

According to the president, Brazil has 14,000 paralyzed works. Lula said that the new development program must begin with the resumption of the halted works.

“We have to use the State’s tax collection capacity, public bank financing and the construction of PPPs [Parcerias Público-Privadas] so that businessmen and government can together build the great works that are lacking for Brazil”, he declared.

Poder360 broadcast Lula’s interview to Voice of Brazil. Watch: