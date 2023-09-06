The development period of new Volkswagens takes drastically less time.

Automakers are having a hard time these days. Consumers and governments have increasingly stringent requirements that the cars must meet. The undersigned stood together with @loek and @machielvdd with the facelifted Opel Corsa at the IAA in Munich. In terms of equipment, finish, use of materials and technology, it is actually inconceivable that this is an average B-segment car nowadays. The B segment, which is pretty much the entry level of the automotive industry.

Because technology is developing so quickly, manufacturers sometimes have the misfortune that their brand new car is actually already outdated when it is introduced. We have seen this in the past two years, partly thanks to the chip shortages. In the case of the Jaguar XJ, the car was so outdated that they scrapped the car in its entirety just before its introduction.

Development period new Volkswagens

Manufacturers therefore have to reduce the development period. Traditionally that was always about 6-7 years. So when a new model is introduced, the department starts with the successor. Some supercars like the Lexus LFA and second generation Honda NSX had a development period of more than 10 years. At Volkswagen they are currently at about 56 months. That’s 5.5 years. In order to cope with the Chinese car brands, Volkswagen is in the process of reducing this development period from 56 to 36 months.

So from the first sketch to introduction should not take more than 3 years. That says the technical boss of VW Kai Grunitz in return for Coach. The Volkswagen ID.2 is the first car where that period lasts 3 years. The first lines were drawn by Volkswagen’s crea-beas last December. At the end of 2025, this car should appear on the road.

Chinese car brands can do it too

Grunitz points out that the Chinese car brands can also do this nowadays. Volkswagen already has plans on how to achieve this. A lot of test work can now also be done with the simulator. In any case, cuts can be made in the testing work, for example, Volkswagen wants to test from 3 winters to 1 winter. According to Grunitz, this is feasible, citing BYD as an example, which can develop new models very quickly.

Of course there are people who say: “but that is at the expense of reliability!”. However, VW’s technical boss does not know exactly how to prevent this. Yes, except by saying it’s “challenging” and they won’t be marketing any more cars that aren’t fully developed.

VW will no longer market models such as the Golf 8 and ID.3, which were factory-equipped with thousands of errors (including the frustrating interiors). Grunitz does apply a classic managerial tactic. He just shouts again that the test cycle should be much shorter without compromising quality. The ID.3 and Golf 8 (image above) were developed with the old-fashioned – 56-month – period.

