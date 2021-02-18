BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The development organization One accused industrialized countries of hoarding urgently needed corona vaccine before the online meeting of the G7 countries. This makes it more difficult for poorer countries to gain access. “This is vaccination nationalism par excellence,” criticized Stephan Exo-Kreischer, director of One Germany. “This approach is irresponsible and short-sighted because it extends the duration of the corona pandemic by years.”

According to a bill by One, the EU, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada and Japan have combined more than three billion doses of the leading vaccines. That is almost a billion more than is necessary to supply their entire population. “The G7 countries in particular must finally understand that they are not competing against each other, but against the virus,” emphasized Exo-Kreischer. It must apply: “Vaccines for everyone – and immediately.”

The G7 countries should not wait until their own population has been vaccinated before passing on the vaccine, the organization demanded. Because as long as the virus can continue to rage, it will mutate and increase the risk that previously developed vaccines will become ineffective.

The online meeting of the seven major economic powers is planned for Friday. The main focus is on closer cooperation in the distribution of corona vaccines. For the first time, the new US President Joe Biden will also take part in the multilateral meeting./tam/DP/mis