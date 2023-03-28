Today a new gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the same in which we were already able to learn much more about the video game and how the mechanics are going to work. All this was guided in a fairly complete video, the same one in which the producer of the saga was guiding us in a conversation, Eiji Aonuma.

Before it all started Aonuma released to players that they acknowledge the absence of video in recent months, that’s because they didn’t want to show off something they didn’t consider ready yet. However, he stressed that the development of the video game was officially finished, which is why it is now considered in the development stage. golden.

To this is added that they showed how the part of the islands known as Celestias works, and that above the Hyrule that we already met in the last installment is that totally new world. For its part, there is also the fusion mechanic, which allows you to mix objects at linksthe example shown was fusing a stone with a branch.

It could be possible that this is about what I had already talked about before Aonuma, that is precisely “changing the world”, since we will be able to move objects from one place to another and thus solve enigmas. And of course, this phrase should not be taken out of context, since some interpreted it as “changing the world” something that is not confirmed for now.

Remember that the game will be released next May 12.

Editor’s note: The only thing this new video did was raise everyone’s hype, since the new mechanics are most striking. To this we add the special edition of Switch Oled that will now make us eat tuna for a long time.