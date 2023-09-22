After several months in silence, it seems that Ubisoft is taking flight with games that are going to surprise fans, at least this year they are going to release two great productions such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. And now that hype will continue to be present, given that the rumored for days was officially announced, Tom Clancy’s The Division 3.

It was said by the French that Massive Entertainment is in charge of development, so they could have a division of workers between this game and also the se Star Wars which will be out next year. And since they have worked on the first two installments, they could not leave the development to anyone other than them.

Here is what was mentioned in the official statement regarding the executive producer of the title:

This announcement represents Ubisoft’s dedication to the longevity of the brand. In his new role, Julian Gerighty will drive the many interdependent production elements of The Division brand in a unified direction. This includes development oversight, operations and creative vision alongside the development teams around the world currently developing the mobile game Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

It is worth mentioning that, as it is also part of Star Wars Outlaws, Julian will remain working on both sides until the adventure comes out first Jedi. Once it is on the market, you will be fully part of the team that will take the new multiplayer experience to the next level. There is still no release date or confirmed platforms, so we will have to wait for events like the Ubisoft Forward.

It will surely appear exclusively for new generation consoles, finally leaving PS4 and Xbox One sideways.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: This series definitely has its niche, so continuing to give them more is something they will surely take into account. Of course, it may take a while to arrive because the team is busy with more projects.