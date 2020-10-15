Is it up to Germany’s citizens or politics to prevent a second lockdown? Two Taz authors have different opinions.

Society is asked to take action, namely to behave in the way that common sense dictates. Instead of discussing for months whether we should have more or less restrictions, Accommodation bans and Restaurant closings need, we should behave in such a way that no new lockdown is necessary. Most in this country behave like that. And yet politicians and health experts are debating further restrictions.

For many people who have spent a large part of their lives in the GDR, it must seem like from a bygone era. The memories of the political elite in the GDR, which decided “for the people”: what is right, what is wrong? There was no trust in the citizens’ ability to make decisions.

And those attributions that East Germans experienced in abundance after the fall of the Wall may be too awake: They wait for announcements about what to do, they won’t get out of the kink on their own. But. People come out of the kink on their own. This is particularly evident in times of crisis. And that is what we are now experiencing: Most of them behave in an exemplary manner. After all, it’s about your own health, your own life – and your own freedom. Freedom that everyone should actively shape.

This does not mean that diffuse concept of freedom of the corona deniers, but freedom in one’s own responsibility: Wear mask, no dance parties and crowds, hygiene standards … The state is not responsible for people’s health, but each and every one of them. Rather, the state should ensure that the health system is well equipped, it should warn of risks and ensure environmental damage to avoid.

The state does not prohibit smoking and drinking, it does not prescribe any sport and does not initiate marriages so that people do not die in loneliness. You have to take care of that yourself. This personal responsibility should also be a matter of course in a pandemic. Simone Schmollack

Politics is asked about clear measures to decide because the minority of the unreasonable do not listen to friendly appeals. However, the unreasonable are key to stopping this pandemic. The vast majority of citizens have so far behaved correctly. She sticks to what science has advised her: wearing masks, washing hands, frequent airing, and keeping a lot of distance are all enough to stop its spread.

If everyone did, the virus would be under control. But that’s exactly what doesn’t happen. A minority thinks that Covid-19 does not pose a threat to them. As understandable as it is, they are tired of the restrictions and are reluctant to forego their well-deserved autumn vacation – this is about protecting almost half of the population. No less than 40 percent of Germans belong to the Risk group.

You are either over 60, you smoke, you suffer from previous illnesses or you are overweight. And the work of doctors and nursing staff is also at risk. All of them need to be protected. Time is running out. Again we are in the middle of the exponential phase. If it is not possible to stop it in the next two weeks, the pandemic threatens to get out of control in this country as well.

As hard as it is: Pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants in which the distance rules cannot be observed should be closed, as well as fitness clubs and cultural institutions that do not have an extensive ventilation concept. Public order offices should take action against large celebrations as well as against mass gatherings on which masks are not worn. And travel? Bring infectious Accommodation bans little. Nevertheless, it is about the signal effect.

If there is no urgent need, now is not the time to travel across the republic for pleasure. All of this should be limited to three weeks. Once the exponential growth has stopped, it must be relaxed again quickly. Politicians are also responsible for this. Felix Lee