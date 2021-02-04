Development of the first robot to play and sing rock music

“Ruby Megabyte” is the latest member to join a rock band in Bosnia. “Ruby” is not a human being, but a robot, but he sings and plays musical instruments.

“Ruby” was designed by students from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the University of Sarajevo after the band asked them to create a robot designed to fit the idea of ​​their album, which was released last year.

“Our robot … he likes to eat, drink and shout, he loves music,” said Vidran Mojajic, the band’s bass guitar player who was most involved in designing Ruby’s idea.

In a singing video for the album, one of the band members says it would be fun to have a robot do its work while he is having fun and relaxing. So, he requests a robot and assembles it.

Gradually, every member of the band is replaced by a robot in the video, allowing the men to go out and party, but when they return they find that they are locked outside the studio to watch the band members (the robots) from outside the studio.

And in a song called “Take My Job Away”, Ruby sings “every little detail is controlled by a robot.”

Mojajic says the message, which is about “evil AI taking over the jobs of good people,” is just a satirical one.

Almir Pesic, one of the students who helped develop and build the robot that was used on the album, said the project was challenging because at first they didn’t know anything about the 3D printing they needed to build the robot and they lacked the equipment necessary to do the job.

They had to resort to some recycled parts to build the platform on which Ruby moved, and it took about two years to complete the project.

Pesic said that when “Ruby” finally came to life, “it was a joyful moment after so much effort and hours spent working in college to see the work result.”