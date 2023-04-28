Insider: Apple began production of EarPods with USB-C for iPhone 15

The release of the first iPhone with a USB-C port was indirectly confirmed. About it informs BGR edition.

Media journalists referred to a well-known insider under the nickname ShrimpApplePro. According to him, the American company has begun production of a special version of wired EarPods, which will have a USB-C connector instead of Lightning. The author stated that the launch of such an accessory into production is the best evidence that in the fall of 2023 Apple will release the first smartphone with USB-C – iPhone 15.

The authors of BGR noted that despite the presence of wireless headphones in the range of Apple, many consumers still use a wired headset. So, in the fall of 2022, the head of the corporation, Tim Cook, said that Apple still manufactures and sells EarPods, and the headphones are very popular.

According to an insider, the USB-C port will appear in the iPhone 15 series smartphones. In this way, Apple will respond to EU requirements for the use of a universal connector in gadgets.

In March, authoritative insider Ming-Chi Ko announced that Apple intends to introduce a new version of the AirPods Pro wireless headphones – with USB-C. According to the specialist, such a gadget will be released in the second or third quarter of 2023.