The MSCI World should recover from its recent losses in the short term. But that will not banish the danger emanating from the American overweight in the World Index in the long term. The technical analysis.

Ahen I wrote shortly before Christmas last year that the MSCI World was only just past its best, it raised a few questions at one point or another. Above all, the indication that a slide of around 1000 points or 30 percent is likely to be on the agenda must, to put it mildly, have caused irritation in some places. Eight months later, things have cleared up: With a previous low of 2465 points, the target zone of 2250 to 2430 points that was advertised at the time can be considered almost reached.

What was analytically good may have been a disaster for many a depot. Many became painfully aware that, due to its construction, the MSCI World is not what its name suggests, a world index, but more or less something like the light version of the S&P 500, which in turn was recently significantly influenced by the Nasdaq: almost two-thirds of the market capitalization of the MSCI World came from Wall Street at the end of 2021.