The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has completed the implementation of a separate project for the development of rainwater drainage networks within Abu Dhabi Island, while it is currently completing the construction of rainwater drainage networks in areas that need to raise the capacity of the network.

The municipality explained that the project is useful in completing the construction of rainwater drainage networks in the newly developed areas, linking them with the existing network, and finding solutions for network segments in Abu Dhabi city.

The project includes modifying the existing rainwater drainage systems in order to improve efficiency and find solutions to obstacles in the operation and maintenance projects of the rainwater and groundwater drainage system.

The project included providing solutions for rainwater gatherings in 34 locations within Abu Dhabi Island. The project also includes the construction of a new rainwater drainage network, the replacement of drainage channels and manhole covers, and the expansion of storm water drainage chambers to improve the efficiency of the network.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality stated that the project depends on the implementation of civil, electrical and mechanical works necessary for storm water drainage services.

Regarding the importance of the project, the municipality confirmed that the project is vital and directly contributes to achieving the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s service objectives, as the priority of the project is high to avoid any floods from rainwater inside Abu Dhabi Island, and it also aims to reduce the phenomenon of rainwater accumulations during rainstorms, which is necessarily reflected It contributes to the safety and health of road users, as well as contributing to maintaining the civilized appearance of Abu Dhabi city and reducing the costs of removing water bodies during emergencies.

The municipality confirmed that it follows modern standards in rainwater drainage networks when constructing new cities, and relies in the design and implementation of rainwater drainage systems systems on the standards contained in the Abu Dhabi Council Quality and Conformity Design Manual.