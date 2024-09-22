A research team from Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi has developed engineered nanomaterials that are transforming wastewater treatment using biodegradable membranes. The nanocomposite particles have a catalytic effect that helps break down and eliminate pollutants such as dyes, organic molecules, and pathogens in wastewater.

In detail, researchers from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, led by Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Dr. Linda Zou, revealed that specially engineered nano-based membranes are effective in removing a range of pollutants from industrial wastewater, due to their integrated adsorbent, catalytic and separation properties.

The team reached these results through a study that highlighted the importance of carefully choosing the right nanoparticle shape when synthesizing polymeric membranes. The study was published in an article titled “Effect of different molybdenum disulfide shapes on the formation and performance of adsorption-stimulating nanocomposite membranes” in the journal Nature NPJ Clean Water, which specializes in clean water resources.

The research team manufactured the nanocomposite called “molybdenum disulfide” in three different forms, due to the possibility of using these forms in water treatment applications.