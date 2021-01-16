Apple has begun developing a foldable screen iPhone. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a knowledgeable source.

It is noted that this gadget can become a competitor to similar smartphones from Samsung. Apple is said to have already prototyped foldable screens that will be used for internal testing.

Nevertheless, the American company has not yet approved plans to release new models with a similar form factor. In the future, the corporation wants to release a more compact smartphone, the screen size of which, when deployed, would be equal to the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Bloomberg estimates that the release of such a variant of the iPhone could be a serious step for Apple. It is possible that several years will pass before such a development goes on sale. So far, the agency points out, the corporation is working on next-generation flagship iPhone and iPad models. Their release is scheduled for late 2021.

Earlier it was reported that this year Apple wants to update the design of its iMac desktop computers for the first time since 2012. Two versions of the iMac, codenamed J456 and J457, are slated to launch by the end of 2021, replacing the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch models.