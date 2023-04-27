playstation 5 is home to some of the biggest upcoming video game releases, such as final fantasy 16, to name an example. Of the games available on the console, God of War Ragnarok stands out above many of them as a blockbuster for PS5and its success can be attributed to its post-launch marketing and support.

However, today it was revealed how much the game cost to sony. The amount of money invested in this game might surprise some of our avid readers. In a report by The Guardian, Shuhei Yoshida was interviewed, which included several quotes about his experiences in the industry, including his work in Journey from 2012 to current projects. In that interview it was mentioned God of War Ragnarokand the development cost was reported to be $200 million dollars. You can see that specific section in the following Tweet.

God of War: Ragnarok reportedly cost around $200m to make. This is almost 5x the amount of God of War III, which cost around $44m to make when it launched in 2010. https://t.co/6qIoBjycXY pic.twitter.com/9LWeZBtFNY — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) April 24, 2023

The highlighted section above also notes a comparison with God of War IIIwhich was the last game in the series until around 2018. That title consumed around $44 million of funding from sony. In comparison with God of War Ragnarok from last year, that’s an increase of almost 500%. Yoshida also spoke about game funding shortly after that reveal, saying: Getting game funding is hard, but even when you make an amazing game, there are so many great games on the market that no one knows about. The good thing is that there are high-quality independent game publishers today.

Some big games sell tens of millions of units and justify putting all these resources into expensive regions, but perhaps the industry needs to diversify, and this may happen naturally and organically. It’s an interesting point of view, for sure. And considering how much visual spectacle some of the biggest games of PlayStationthe question arises: how much bigger will be the budget for a single game that we will see of sony?

God of War: Ragnarok is exclusively available on playstation 5 and Playstation 4.

Via: WCCFTech

Editor’s note: The high cost of game development has both positive and negative aspects. While it allows for more ambitious games to be created, it can also lead to increased financial and creative pressure, and a lack of diversity in the industry. Despite these challenges, it is also seen as an opportunity to innovate and create unique and exciting experiences for players.