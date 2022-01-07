During The Game Awards 2021 we were able to know the release date for Babylon’s Fall, the controversial action RPG by Square Enix and PlatinumGames what will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in the next few months. Now, it has been confirmed that the development of this title has concluded, that is, there will be no more delays.

The news was confirmed during a recent broadcast that Square enix carried out in Japan, where developers of PlatinumGames They were also present to talk a little more about this game.

Babylon’s Fall It recently had a beta test, and it seems that the community was not completely convinced by this new proposal. Of course, we will have to wait until its official launch day to fully enter the game and see for ourselves if it is worth your attention or not.

Babylon’s Fall comes to PS5 and PC on March 3, 2022.

Editor’s note: Once again, we have a case of an excellent developer working on something that just isn’t getting people’s attention. The fact that it is a co-op title with elements of games as a service is certainly affecting its public perception, and by now it is too late to correct it.

Via: Gematsu