Throughout this week there has been activity around Lara Croft’s license, Tomb Raider. The 25th anniversary of this license is being celebrated and Square Enix has started a kind of initiative that wants fans to be very attentive to the future. A future that will include, among other things, a Netflix series linked to the popular archaeologist. But apparently something more important is on the way. Some media already want to ensure that development of a new Tomb Raider game would have been confirmed.
Now this is not coming soon. We already know that Crystal Dynamics is more or less free after having released Marvels Avengers. However, it seems that they could already have their next project assigned and it would be a new Tomb Raider game. At least that is what many are suggesting after seeing that Square Enix wants to take advantage of this anniversary to publicize future plans.
Everything would start from this tweet that anticipates the arrival of important news for the Tomb Raider fans. This would be announced throughout 2021, Since from Square Enix they anticipate that it is intended to “interact with the community in new ways and, of course, have a couple of surprises.” With this tweet it seems that the information movement has moved around Crystal Dynamics and they have wanted to hint, almost confirming, that there is a development for a new Tomb Raider game.
In fact, it would have been the series game director, Will Kerslake who has confirmed that he is already working on a new adventure. According hints Kerslake, this new story would link the original games of the saga with the trilogy that Crystal Dynamics developed. This may be what nostalgia alludes to in the Square Enix statement. In the words of Kerslake, «We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after [de la trilogía reiniciada], telling stories that are based on the breadth of Core Design and Crystal Dynamics games, seeking to unify these timelines «Kerslake said in the video below. “With the long history of Tomb Raider, this is not an easy task and we ask for your patience as we go through the process.”
Looking at the time that has passed since the last installment of the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, it doesn’t seem far-fetched to think that this year, 25th anniversary year, I could see the light a game. But the lack of information and knowing that Crystal Dynamics has been working on a game as laborious as Marvel Avengers has been, would rule out this possibility. Now, it may be enough that in a few months we could know that there is this development of a new Tomb Raider game.
We will have to wait to see if there really is something effective. Everything indicates that this will be the case and that this year we will have news from Lara Croft for new adventures. But it is only an intuition based on these indications, since it does not seem so likely that this game is advanced in its development and we can see something firm this year.
