As is well known, a few months ago it was announced that Electronic Arts is working on several video games Marvelthe first to be confirmed at the time was that of Hombre de Hierro which will presumably be in the open world. And now, it is mentioned that they already have one more production on the way, this would be neither more nor less than the franchise Black Panther.

It is mentioned that who is in charge of development is Cliffhanger Gamesa studio that was recently founded as part of the original teams of AEthis just like Respawn Entertainment and Motive Studio. In addition, within the team there are experienced people who have worked for large properties such as god of war either Halo.

This mentions the study leader, kevin stephens:

We want our game to allow players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this incredible world to life. We’re still in the early stages of development with a long road ahead of us, but we know that the foundation of any great story is building an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives, and that’s what we want to build, especially with such an important superhero.

As already mentioned, this game is part of a bigger deal than AE is having with Marvel Games. So the titles can go beyond what is confirmed with Black Panther and Hombre de Hierro.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This promises a lot, since EA has shown us that single player experiences work very well for them, for example there is Dead Space remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.