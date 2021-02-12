Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is planning to implement development and improvement works, this year, to include 27 sites within Abu Dhabi Island.

The municipality explained to “Al-Ittihad” that the estimated budget for the works to be implemented is estimated at 25 million dirhams, and that it will be implemented through 3 continuous projects from 2020 and two new projects in the offering stage.

The municipality indicated that the first quarter of this year will witness the completion of three projects, namely the development and beautification of the central island of Al-Khaleej Al-Arabi Street – the second phase, a sports walkway, and a bicycle path in the area surrounding Al Manhal Palace, equipped with areas for exercise, rest and seating areas in separate places on The extension of the corridor, in addition to the implementation of an exercise area for people of determination on Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Regarding the projects that have been completed during the past year, the municipality stated that it, represented by the City Center municipality, has completed development and improvement works in 50 sites, with a total value of 39 million dirhams, aimed at rehabilitating a number of facilities and services within Abu Dhabi Island, through 5 projects To rehabilitate and develop the agricultural and civil natural beautification assets within the objectives of the comprehensive development plan for 2020.

The areas that include growing and modern development activities on the island of Abu Dhabi include residential buildings, entertainment facilities, restaurants, hotels, boat berths, and other elements that encourage tourism, and raise the level of services provided to members of society.

The projects that will be implemented this year aim to keep pace with the urban urban renaissance witnessed by Abu Dhabi, in order to enhance its leading position in the world, as a modern city with an exemplary infrastructure that has been implemented according to international standards and specifications, in a manner that meets the aspirations and aspirations towards the future, and is in line with the architectural growth in the city.