Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport is implementing a project that aims to improve the quality of life and health through the renovation and establishment of more than 100 recreational facilities at the level of the emirate. The project included urban spaces, gardens, spaces for contemplation and creativity, spaces for outdoor jogging, and places that provide spaces for relaxation and interaction with family and friends. The landmarks of these places are beginning to be evident to visitors to Abu Dhabi, as the walker sees the streets of distinct artistic and creative works in public places, contemporary artistic murals, in addition to multi-use entertainment areas and public places equipped with seating and paths for pedestrians and bicycles.

The project aims to raise the levels of community well-being, enhance the quality of life and livelihood, by improving public spaces and green spaces to ensure that the capital is able to rise to the ranks of the best cities in the world, by building sustainable and integrated urban communities that meet the needs of the emirate’s residents and visitors. The works include the introduction of general artistic and aesthetic elements at the city level, including the development of major parks, restructuring of parks, development of water and sea fronts, construction of bicycle paths and the provision of recreational facilities, public recreational places for multiple uses, in addition to street beautification works.

The project, which is being implemented by the department at the emirate level, to include the city of Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region, aims to develop and strengthen the development system of the emirate, and to serve the objectives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it one of the most liveable cities in the world, through a number of diverse and innovative projects that serve the community.