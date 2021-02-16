The handful of environmental activists who came to protest in front of the hotel in the Normandy region was not enough to reverse the course of events. While they were deploying banners, this Monday, February 15, on the other side of the gates, a majority of advisers voted to increase the region’s financial participation in the motorway bypass east of Rouen. A file almost fifty years old, again at the center of local political discussions for a few days. Back to the facts.

This project involves the construction of a double toll highway east of the city. Forty-one and a half kilometers in order to link the A28 and the A13 and relieve congestion in the center of the city. Estimated cost of the works: just under 900 million euros. On Monday February 8, opponents of this project believed they had won a decisive victory. The metropolis, led by the PS president of the institution, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, allied to EELV, voted its financial withdrawal. Sixty-six million euros less and a hell of a brake on the motorway bypass. The collective No to the A133-A134 motorway, a historical player in the fight against this infrastructure, a “Unnecessary and imposed project”, called on its website for the release of perry, the “Norman champagne”.

Tolls and pollution at stake

But the runaway was short-lived. From 157 million euros, the financial participation of the Normandy region, led by the centrist allied to LR Hervé Morin, rose to 205 million euros on Monday February 15. A way to partially compensate for the withdrawal from the metropolis – the rest will be taken care of by the department of Seine-Maritime -, decided in just a few days. And proof of “The deadly stubbornness of these elected climaticides”, deplores Guillaume Grima, legal representative of the association Effet de greenhouse-toi! “I looked at all the interventions of elected right and far right. Not once did they mention the existence of a toll. But it is indeed a toll motorway that we are talking about, not a simple bypass. Committing so much public money without ever saying what it really is amounts to misleading citizens. “

This is one of the main arguments of the opponents: this circumvention will not allow the Rouen conurbation to be unclogged. Too expensive considering the potential time savings. “The more road infrastructure we build, the more traffic we generate”, adds Guillaume Grima. The construction of the 41.5 kilometers of highway would also lead to the artificialization of more than 500 hectares, mixing forests and agricultural land. “However, effective and much less expensive alternatives exist, by strengthening the existing one, the development of river and rail freight”, noted Laetitia Sanchez, EELV regional advisor, during the debates on February 15.

The regional ballot next June should see the question resurface, while Hervé Morin is a candidate for re-election. The epilogue of the Rouen dossier will therefore perhaps be played out there. Or the state will take the lead. The latter’s financial participation in the motorway bypass amounts to 245 million euros, but an about-face is still possible. “The project will not be against the local communities”, admitted Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, the Minister of Transport, on January 19. Before the metropolis of Rouen, the department of Eure had already, in 2017, refused to finance its share.