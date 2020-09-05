“IT Cubes” are opening all over the country. This new project aims to develop digital education for children. This became possible thanks to the implementation of the national project “Education”.

The key goal of the project is the availability of quality education regardless of where the child lives. At the same time, a good education includes not only the opening of new modern schools, but also the development of additional education for children, including in promising areas. Special attention in the national project is paid to the development of a digital educational environment, including the creation of digital education centers “IT-cube”.

“IT-cube” is a center for the education of children for programs aimed at accelerating the development of relevant and demanded knowledge, skills and competencies in the field of information technology. The project forms a modern educational ecosystem that brings together leading companies in the IT market, experienced mentors and novice developers from 7 to 18 years old. Education in such centers is free of charge and available to every child. The project is a modern educational ecosystem that unites the leaders of the IT market, experienced mentors who have been trained by partners participating in the project, and most importantly, schoolchildren who plan to connect the future with modern technologies and the digital economy. Now there are more than 20 such “cubes” in the country, by the end of 2020 there will be 70, and in 2024 – 340.

On September 1, the IT-cube of Tambov was opened. It has, according to the first visitors, a qualitatively new level of equipment and modern design of educational spaces. Training here will go in six areas: “Mobile Development”, “Python Programming”, “VR-AR Development”, “Cyberhygiene and Big Data”, “System Administration” and “Robot Programming”. In addition, the site includes a coworking area and a chess lounge. It is planned that annually 400 children and adolescents aged 7 to 17 will be able to study at the center. More than 1,500 children from all cities and districts of the region will be involved in the events held by IT-cube of Tambov together with partners.

In the Republic of Tatarstan, on September 1, a new center for digital education of children “IT-cube.Almetyevsk” was opened. This is the second such center in Tatarstan. 400 students aged 8 to 18 years will be trained here this year. At the center, children will be taught the basics of programming in JAVA, programming in the SCRATCH language, developing VR / AR applications, cyberhygiene and big data, mobile development, PYTHON programming and system administration.

In the Chuvash Republic, from September 1, classes will continue in “IT-cube.Kanash”. With the support of Yandex.Lice, the guys will learn programming in Python, and with the support of the Samsung school, mobile development. Also for children are available directions for developing VR / AR applications, system administration, basic programming skills in C-like languages. According to Anna Keshko, head of IT-Kub.Kanash: “The goal of IT-Cuba is to interest the child. Small victories that motivate a person to do something are given almost immediately in IT. We give what a person will encounter in the profession, so that the guys can actually work in their specialty, so that they immediately have an idea of ​​industrial programming. ” Now knowledge of a programming language is the same as knowledge of at least one foreign language. The threshold for children to enter the IT specialty is getting lower. “

In the Lipetsk region “IT-cube. Lipetsk” is also ready to teach children in the new academic year. In addition to programming and mobile development, children here can get acquainted with artificial intelligence technologies: schoolchildren will perform laboratory work using a pre-trained set of neural network models and will take a full production course for creating a neural network model. They will develop standard gaming networks for chess, checkers and a chat bot for communication, which will respond to key phrases, conduct a simple dialogue, and answer questions using search engines.