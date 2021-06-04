Development cooperation The Center for the Rule of Law was established in connection with the University of Helsinki, with Tuija Brax as its director

The center is funded by development cooperation funds.

Helsinki a Bachelor of Laws has been elected to lead the new Center for the Rule of Law established within the University’s Faculty of Law Tuija Brax, who is now Secretary General of the Heart Alliance.

The Center for the Rule of Law, established in co-operation between the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the University of Helsinki, is to bring together experts and experts in the field of the rule of law.

The Center works with developing countries to establish and strengthen the rule of law. In practice, the work is, for example, co-ordination of co-operation, training and visits.

Brax was a Member of the Greens from 1995 to 2015, when he chaired the Committee on Legal Affairs and the Audit Committee and for three terms as a member of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Minister of Justice Brax was in 2007–2011, when the Constitution, the Election Finance Act and the Standby Act were being prepared.

“I feel like leaving the Heart Alliance, because promoting health and exercise is meaningful and important to me. On the other hand, I have done various jobs related to the rule of law for 25 years, and I will now return to my greatest passion, ”says Brax, who will start his new job in August.

New the operation of the rule of law center is financed from the development co-operation funds of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. In addition, it can raise other funding and expand its operations to non-developing countries.

The financing decision for this tranche has been made for two years.

“The center is a kind of pilot and competence gathering point, where in addition to the director, at least a coordinator is hired. In two years, the center should take off and consolidate its position so that it can also obtain other funding, ”says the dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Helsinki. Pia Letto-Vanamo.

According to Letto-Vanamo, the new center and its location have been prepared for a long time. In the end, the University of Helsinki was chosen as a natural investment location.

The university does not fund the center, but researchers in the field are one of its resources. “The center can also be an internship place for students,” says Letto-Vanamo.

The center Finland’s reputation as a state governed by the rule of law, which has something to offer developing countries, is behind its establishment.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a lot of talk about fundamental rights and their possible violation in Finland as well.

Has Finland remained a model country for the rule of law even during a pandemic?

“Yes, Finland has been able to do many things well. The role of the Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution has also grown, and that too has worked very hard under pressure. However, I have received so much crisis management training that coping with a crisis cannot be fully assessed when the crisis is on, but only when it is over, ”says Brax.

According to Brax, equality of treatment between different professions arises as one issue.

“The rule of law is nowhere to be found. One drawback in Finland is still that litigation takes too long, too often, ”says Brax.

The post of Director of the Center for the Rule of Law was openly available. Among the ten other applicants were, among others, researchers. Likewise a former Member of Parliament and Minister Astrid Thors (r) was interested in the position as well as the Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen.

.