Resources from Plano Safra are also available and can be used for innovation, sustainability and project finance

The 2023/2024 Crop has already started for the BDMG (Development Bank of Minas Gerais). On Tuesday (29.Aug.2023), the first disbursements were made with resources from Funcafé (Coffee Economy Defense Fund) in a total of R$ 60 million referring to financing contracts for the coffee sector in the South, Alto Paranaíba and Zona da Mata mineira.

Since August 21, companies and producer cooperatives interested in financing the sale, acquisition, working capital, storage of grains, innovation, among others, can access the R$ 232.6 million allocated to BDMG by Funcafé.

Resources from the Safra Plan, R$ 385 million, are also available to customers.

“We have now officially begun to release funding from Funcafé, with which we managed to guarantee support for the entire grain production chain, a segment of extreme importance for the country’s economy”says Gabriel Viégas Neto, president of BDMG.

“Our goal is to repeat the disbursement of 100% of these resources, as we know the importance of credit for coffee production”he said.

Since the 2018/2019 crop year, BDMG has disbursed 100% of Funcafé’s resources to the bank. In addition, from 2014 until now, there have been R$ 2 billion in credit for coffee production through Funcafé.

In the last period, which ended in July, BDMG disbursements, which reached R$ 264 million, financed the purchase of 258 thousand bags of coffee. Almost 60% of the total resources went to Sul de Minas, one of the main producing regions in the state.

In 2022, coffee production in Minas Gerais was 22 million bags, representing 43% of the national harvest. For 2023, the estimate is 27.8 million bags, representing 50% of the Brazilian crop. Coffee is the main product of Minas Gerais exports, accounting for almost 40% of the volume.

Harvest Plan

In the Safra Plan, BDMG makes R$ 385 million available, which can also be contracted by companies and cooperatives. This value represents an increase of 1,000% compared to the previous period.

These resources can be used to finance the construction of silos used in grain storage; the incorporation of technological innovation in rural properties; support and promotion of agricultural production sectors; increasing the competitiveness of the agro-industrial complex of cooperatives; working capital; and encouraging the development of sustainable irrigated agriculture, in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural activities.

In the last 12 months, more than 1/3 of BDMG disbursements went to the agro sector. Funding resources follow the logic of the state economy, with agribusiness accounting for 22% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in Minas last year and 36% of total exports from Minas Gerais in the first 7 months of 2023.

