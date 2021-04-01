The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure has just awarded the last scheduled works for the repair of different sections in five regional roads damaged by DANA that run through the municipalities of Abanilla, Jumilla, Murcia, San Javier and Santomera, and that will involve a regional investment of 3,696,321 euros.

These actions are part of the regional plan to solve the damages caused by the floods in the Region of Murcia in September 2019 that, “in addition to improving the safety of the roads affected by torrential rains, they intend to boost the activity of companies in the construction sector to help alleviate the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus,” according to counselor José Ramón Ten of Revenge.

The counselor highlighted the “important investment effort of the regional executive to restore safety to users of regional roads affected by torrential rains.” He recalled that the Community has already carried out 80 of the 93 actions planned to repair these damages that, as a whole and once awarded, the works represent an investment of 12,743,087 euros.

Currently, eight works are in different execution phases and correspond to the following regional highways: the one that connects Abarán with Blanca (RM-514); Los Belones, in Cartagena (RM-F54); the one that connects Balsicas with Los Alcázares (RM-F26); the one that connects San Javier with Torre Pacheco (RM-F29); Archena with Ojós (RM-522); Ojós con Blanca (RM-520); and those of the La Manga and Mar Menor motorways (RM-12 and RM-19).

Awards



The actions of greater amount correspond to the improvement of the Mar Menor highway (RM-19) and the regional road that connects the districts of La Tercia and Sucina (RM-F19), in the municipality of Murcia, in which 1,574,870 and 1,154,000 euros will be invested, respectively.

The work on the Mar Menor highway will consist of repairing the median ditch in the sections that need it, the execution of collectors, as well as the installation of new sections of metal safety barrier to protect the median ditch. It also includes the concrete lining of several sections of ditches located next to the outer margins of the traffic roads.

The action on the RM-F19 will consist of raising the grade of the road in the low points that allows the inclusion of transversal drainage works, the hydraulic adaptation of the longitudinal drainage; the installation of new sections of safety barriers; and the renewal of horizontal and vertical signage.

Work will also be carried out to reinforce road safety in the San Javier-Zeneta highway (RM-1) worth 577,276 euros. This action, which will correct the damage caused by the rains, includes the reconstruction of the affected sections of the service roads and the bike lane, the stabilization of clearing slopes, as well as the reconstruction of different longitudinal drainage elements. There will also be a cleaning and lining of the highway gutters.

On the road that connects the municipalities of Santomera and Abanilla (RM-414) drainage will be improved thanks to a work to prevent accumulations of water that occur when there are heavy rains between kilometers 8 and 13 of the road. The action will involve an investment of 227,841 euros.

Likewise, work will be done on the road that connects La Celia with Albatana, in Jumilla (RM-420). The works will consist of repairing the road in a stretch of promenade with protection of the concrete slab and breakwater and the cleaning of the ditches. Regional investment in this action amounts to 162,291 euros.