If the elite in a poor state are lining their own pockets, no one can help their country. Germany could learn from others.

It's not always clear where the money comes from: A man looks over the Afghan capital Kabul. Image: picture alliance

Japan, South Korea, China – three states in the Far East show how development works. Even though these stories take place in the last century or at least began, a look at Asia is extremely instructive, also for local politics. There is a particularly strong tendency in Berlin to want to use a lot of development money to accelerate the catch-up processes of poor countries.

Other governments have made significant cuts to these budgets. Germany has become the second largest donor in the world and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future, even if aid is to be reduced somewhat due to the current budget crisis.