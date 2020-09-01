Development aid Western lectures easily resonate with deaf ears – which is why aid organizations are now asking priests and imams to tell them not to beat a wife

Congregations have shown their strength both in the distribution of aid and in the advancement of children.

How would international aid reach the people who need it most in the poorest parts of the world? How would aid work most effectively? How can local patterns of behavior that violate human rights be changed?

The answer may be a little surprising: with the help of priests, imams, and other religious leaders.

International the insights of non-religious aid organizations and western governments in recent years have been greater cooperation with local religious communities.

Even in remote corners of developing countries where the grip of secular government is weak, there are usually churches, mosques, and temples. In many places, people meet to visit them regularly.

Foreign aid from the Church of Norway has been helping to improve the cultivation of villages in Tanzania. Teaching has taken place through local Christian and Muslim congregations.­

Congregations know the people in their area and their situation. Religious leaders are trusted by their followers, and they can easily organize volunteers for projects.

In the southern hemisphere, religion is typically present in people’s daily lives. Congregations are the pillars of their communities, accustomed to helping the weakest, caring for orphans, the hungry, and the sick. This is often forgotten in the secularized countries of the northern hemisphere, such as Finland.

For example In Pakistan, the UN children’s organization Unicef ​​distributes coronavirus information to citizens through local imams. In the past, it has campaigned along this route for polio vaccinations. There are more than 80,000 Pakistani imams in the Unicef ​​network.

“Pakistan is more than 95 percent Muslim. So religious leaders have become our key influencers, ”said an employee of Unicef ​​Pakistan Zohra Nisar Hunzai To Devex magazine.

“Religious leaders are strongly believed. We knew right away that we needed to work with them on the covid issue. ”

Students at a Islamic university in Pakistan made posters for an exhibition organized by Unicef ​​in 2017.­

When international aid organizations helped Syrian refugees who arrived in Irbid, Jordan, local Islamic and Christian congregations and networks were of tremendous help, according to a study conducted by researchers in the field for the Henry Luce Foundation. report.

Local religious networks quickly found the people most in need and listed the beneficiaries, which was much more difficult for international actors. In this way, the aid was better targeted at those who needed it, and the scammers had little to draw between.

Numerous volunteers from the networks had different professions and a wide range of skills, and their skills were used at any time. They were also able to give their fellow believers the spiritual help they needed, for example, by praying together. Churches, mosques, and schools of religious organizations were used to safely accommodate and gather refugees.

Is it is difficult to determine exactly when Western governments and international non-religious auxiliaries seriously realized that they needed to work with local religious communities.

Until ten years ago, it was difficult to get Western politicians interested in the role of religious organizations in development policy. That’s what the professor said Azza Karam In his writing to the IPS news service in the article in 2017, when he was the UN Coordinator for Religion and Development.

“In secular thinking, religion was perceived as a private matter at best. At its worst, religion was seen as the cause of harmful social practices, an obstacle to universal ‘sacred’ human rights, and / or a cause of terrorism, ”Karam wrote.

This was despite the fact that already in 2000 the role of religions in development was taken into account in the UN Millennium Development Goals agreed upon by the states.

Karam estimates that Western countries have awakened to “this religious issue” properly in the 2010s, when many refugees tried to come to Europe and came. One could perhaps say that suddenly Western leaders were willing to think more creatively.

Professor Alastair Ager recalls, in a telephone interview, a little amused by a meeting in Geneva about five years ago. Ager, director of the Institute for Health and Development at Queen Margaret University in Scotland, was present.

“The current UN Secretary-General, then UNHCR leader António Guterres frightened his staff when he said we need to work better with religions. ”

Even then, the idea seemed so radical to many UN workers.

Ager points out that, from the point of view of large international organizations, local religious communities are often perceived as difficult:

They are too small for large ones to fund. They do not immediately know how to do accounting and various studies, which is a prerequisite for obtaining funding in international organizations. Finding different religious groups in different places is already laborious for foreign organizations.

International organizations are also afraid of local religious communities starting to distribute aid in addition to turning to those to be helped. Or that communities distribute help only to members of their own congregation. According to humanitarian principles, aid should be provided regardless of background.

There is also a reason for fear. In Irbid, Jordan, for example, some local Christian congregations involved in aid delivery were caught trying to convert Muslims.

With a religious background of course, international organizations have collaborated with local religious actors through the years, after all, Christian missionaries in the northern hemisphere were for centuries converting and self-establishing congregations in the southern hemisphere.

Today, however, organizations with a religious background in the North are divided into two: those who, in addition to providing assistance, do missions or support local churches in spiritual work, and those whose relief activities do not involve evangelism at all.

The latter in particular are largely similar in principle to secular organizations.

Bishop Fredrik Onael Shoo has trained Tanzanian Christian and Muslim leaders in the Church of Norway’s foreign aid training.­

Also in international organizations with a religious background, the role of local religious leaders has been learned to be seen in a new way. For example, the Church of Norway’s foreign aid in Tanzania has for years brought together groups of Christian and Muslim leaders, says the programme’s program worker. Gwamaka Mwakanjala in a telephone interview.

This network has been used, among other things, in agricultural development projects, the creation of small loan groups and projects in which citizens guard local authorities. The word is spread, and people are organized through congregations. There are hundreds of thousands, sometimes even millions, of people involved in the actions.

A common tone for the development of local economic well-being has thus been found quite well with religious leaders.

This in the foreign aid of the church of norway, a perhaps more difficult project was launched in tanzania to train islamic and christian religious leaders in combating violence against women and children. The idea is that conservative ways of thinking change best within religious communities.

The results of the activity are not yet known, as the word is now expected to spread at local church events.

“One of the most challenging things is to discuss issues of equality and sexuality with religious leaders and change behavior in these,” Mwakanjala says.

Thus, the results of female customer education are expected only a little quietly. The organization tends to say that if the idea of ​​a religious leader changes by an inch, society can move a meter.

If a local religious leader says in his sermon that a husband is not allowed to beat his wife, it is of enormous importance. A foreign human rights lecturer will not be able to make such an impact in the community.

Attitudes indeed, change in Tanzania often takes place through reflection on religious texts and interpretations.

“Female genital mutilation has not been mentioned In the Bible and not In the Qur’an. What does it mean that they are not mentioned in the scriptures? Why continue this practice? Female genital mutilation is by no means necessary, it only causes problems for women, ”Mwakanjala gives an example of the content of education.

In Malawi, a neighboring country in Tanzania, World Vision taught priests and their wives children’s rights, such as that children should not be beaten or allowed to marry as a minor.

Made of education research according to several priests realized a new way of thinking and also began campaigning for children’s rights in the area of ​​their home church.

“Education made me think about my own parenting. I realized how much I had used violence against my own children, most of the time to make them behave better. Now I can sit down and discuss behavior problems with my children, ”one priest participant told the researchers.