Development aid cuts | The billion goes, but the government program is partly a relief for the development sector

Ukraine and Finnish organizations will be highlighted in Finland’s development cooperation in the future. Instead, sustainable development appears only narrowly in the new government program. The poorest countries are not mentioned either.

New the government plans to cut development aid by a total of more than one billion euros in the years 2024–2027. The practical savings are slightly smaller, as 232 million euros have been set aside for Ukraine’s humanitarian aid separately from other support.

Still, the amount is large when you consider that for this year, for example, a total of 710 million euros have been budgeted for actual development cooperation and 467 million euros for other development cooperation.

However, the new government program has also been a relief for those who follow the industry, as especially the Basic Finns have spoken loudly about the cuts in development aid. The changes will now begin in a more gradual manner than during the time of the Sipilä government.

“Of course, there will be big cuts, but you can’t talk about the whole sector going down”, sums up the development research academy researcher No Beach from the University of Helsinki.

At the same time, according to Ranna, it must be remembered that development work is a sector with a very small budget in relation to huge goals.

“There are a lot of black and white situations in the discussion and little understanding of how complex a palette development cooperation is: how many different actors and international commitments it has, on which the rules-based international order – which the new government also emphasizes – is based on.”

Especially other development cooperation includes many things that cannot be cut, such as refugee reception costs and Finland’s share of the EU’s development cooperation budget.

Of the roughly one billion savings, 790 million will be taken from actual development cooperation, while 240 million will come from support in the form of loans, for example. But where are the actual development aid savings actually targeted?

Based on the government’s program, Finland will cut out especially from interstate development cooperation. Among other things, Finland intends to reduce the number of bilateral development cooperation partners.

The direction is not new, Ranta reminds. Over the years, Finland has eliminated partner countries, and there are no longer any in, for example, Latin America.

Finnish Valmet work machines were delivered to Nicaragua in the 1990s. According to the locals, the work machine photographed in 2012 had not been in working order for a long time. Finland ended development cooperation with its long-term partner country Nicaragua and closed its embassy in Managua at the end of 2013. Part of the reason was the prosperity of Nicaragua, part of the concern about the direction of the country’s political development.

In practice, the state is rarely responsible for bilateral development cooperation projects these days. The implementation is often ordered from consulting companies.

Ranta hopes that the government will notice the different needs and goals of the partner countries when weeding them out.

“The remaining partner countries are long-term and most of them are LDC countries [vähiten kehittyneitä maita], which are not mentioned in the new government program at all. For example, Nepal and Myanmar have been moving away from the LDC countries for a long time, in which case the nature of cooperation could be changed.”

Finland also supports countries in many other ways than through bilateral or multilateral country programs, and some of the 15 countries to which Finland gave the most development aid last year are not state partner countries.

In the future, the new government intends to shift the focus of development cooperation to development cooperation carried out by non-governmental organizations. Among the governing parties, especially the Christian Democrats have emphasized the position of Finnish organizations in development cooperation.

In recent years, the Finnish organizations that have received the most support from the state for development aid are the Finnish Red Cross, Church Foreign Aid, Fida, the Finnish Mission Society, the Plan Suomi Foundation and the conflict resolution organization CMI.

Very roughly, organizations work with civil society and aim to strengthen bottom-up change, while transnational work focuses more on administrative change, i.e. top-down change.

“But the development cooperation of organizations and states overlaps”, reminds the director of advocacy work at Fingo, the umbrella organization of Finnish development organizations Ilmari Nalbantoglu. “That’s why we’re not particularly happy, even if there are no cuts to organizations.”

“We are satisfied that the organizations have been taken into account, but from the point of view of the issue itself, i.e. the development of the position of the most disadvantaged, all resources would be essential. Now the general importance of Finnish development cooperation is decreasing.”

Nalbantoglu also ponder the priorities of the new government. The government program emphasizes focusing on essential partner countries in development cooperation. The only one mentioned is Ukraine.

Last year, Ukraine was the largest individual recipient of Finnish development aid, and according to the government program, it will be Finland’s largest development aid target in the coming government period as well.

The Turkana wind farm has been producing emission-free energy in Kenya since 2018.

“Supporting Ukraine is very important. However, one can ask whether it has been thought through to the end whether Ukraine is as important as the government program states throughout the election period. There are other really important destinations in the world.”

Finland’s development cooperation has supported a wide variety of issues around the world, from mitigating climate change and adapting to it to promoting the status of disabled children.

There is still a lot of work to be done with these as well, Nalbantoglu reminds.

“Sustainable development is very narrowly reflected in the government program, even though the current actions cannot keep the planet viable for a long time. Sustainable economy is talked about with enthusiasm,” he says.

Ranta also emphasizes that European countries have traditionally divided development cooperation tasks so that each has focused on its strengths.

“Finland, together with the other Nordic countries, has focused on promoting equality and supporting groups in a vulnerable position, such as sexual and gender minorities, which many other countries do not support, for example for religious reasons.”

New the government has stressed that Finland does not distribute development aid to administrations or actors that support Russia’s war of aggression. It is unclear what counts as supporting Russia.

There are many countries in the world, including Finland’s development cooperation partners, that have not participated in the UN votes condemning Russia’s actions. Instead, only a handful of countries have openly sided with Russia in these votes.

Finland does not allocate money to their administrations at the moment either.

People dug a road across a field for a water pipe in Tapke, Nepal. Nepal is Finland’s partner country, which has become so prosperous that it is moving out of the ranks of the poorest countries.

For example, in Syria, Finland provides humanitarian aid to the victims of the conflict and supports demining, but none of this money goes to Bashar al-Assad to the administration.

In Eritrea, Finland has supported the strengthening of the legal sector together with civil actors with 24,000 euros. The amount is small, and the goal was to support the state’s legal development with the citizens.

“In general, development work is not based on supporting the activities of authoritarian states, but on promoting the change of societies. The biggest beneficiaries are women, girls, the disabled, minorities and others in a vulnerable position,” says the head of the unit Ramses Malaty from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ development cooperation administrative and legal unit.

For now the government program leaves a lot open to interpretation in terms of development aid. Which countries, regions and projects the savings will be allocated to, or which organizations will be supported in the end, will only be clarified in the coming months.

“We are waiting for the new minister’s instructions for the implementation of government program entries,” states Malaty.