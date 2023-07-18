The Labor Standards Development Authority has recently launched campaigns to prevent heat exhaustion, which it contributes annually in cooperation with various government and private departments, coinciding with the implementation of the decision banning work during the afternoon from June 15 to September 15.

The work teams formed by the authority started inspection visits to workers at their work sites to educate them about the dangers of heat exhaustion and ways to prevent it. The teams emphasized the need for workers not to be exposed to direct sunlight and not to work at noon, to keep them safe from heat exhaustion.

The delegation also educated the workers at the site about the precautionary measures and the dangers of heat exhaustion resulting from direct exposure to sunlight for a long time. He presented them with guidebooks in this regard, and distributed gifts to them.

On this occasion, the head of the Labor Standards Development Authority, Salem Yousef Al-Qaseer, praised the interest of the wise leadership in the UAE and its keenness to improve the quality of life for all citizens and residents, especially workers, as it was keen to issue and implement laws that preserve their rights and provide them with decent means of living.

In this regard, he appreciated the decision to ban work at noon and work performed under the sun and in open places from twelve thirty in the afternoon until three in the afternoon, until September 15, in order to preserve the safety of workers and protect them from the high summer heat, and to provide an appropriate work environment in accordance with the best international practices. .

He said that these campaigns contributed to educating workers about safety standards and how to overcome the high temperature, by committing to applying the law banning work during the noon period and providing cold drinks and thermal blankets that keep their cold for several hours, in addition to protective headgear.” Thus, the implementation of this decision has contributed to improving The quality of life and work for workers and ensuring their protection from sunstroke and heat exhaustion.