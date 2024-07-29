The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has developed two marine transport lines to serve the residential areas in Dubai Creek Harbour (Creek Harbour Station). The first line operates to Dubai Festival City during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm, while the second line operates to Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station, which is connected to the Creek Metro Station, during weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7:30 am to 10:50 am, and from 4:00 pm to 10:50 pm, at a fare of only AED 2 per stop.

The two lines will connect the emirate’s tourist attractions.

This service was developed based on cooperation between the Authority and Emaar Properties, where the two parties signed a joint cooperation agreement to serve areas and development projects with a sea view, and to update tourist destinations and residential areas in the Emirate of Dubai.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Authority by the CEO of the Public Transport Agency, Ahmed Bahrozyan, and on behalf of Emaar Properties by the Executive Board Member of the Company, Ahmed Al Matrooshi.

Ahmed Bahrozyan said that the aforementioned lines have achieved great success in terms of public demand for the service since its launch, as the average number of monthly passengers when the lines were launched in August 2022 reached about 3,000 passengers per month, reaching an average of 30,000 passengers per month this year, an increase of 900%.

He added: “Accordingly, the Authority, in cooperation with the developer, developed the two lines by improving the infrastructure to provide berths that receive different means of marine transport, and providing ticket sales kiosks to raise the level of customer satisfaction with the services provided, which will positively reflect on increasing marine transport users in the city, based on the Authority’s comprehensive plan for marine transport 2020-2030, which also included the developer’s needs.”

For his part, Ahmed Al Matrooshi said that the ongoing cooperation between the government and private sectors in the country contributes to achieving visions and goals with high efficiency, which enhances the economy, raises the quality of projects and life, and consolidates the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a leading global destination for residence and investment alike. He pointed out that providing the appropriate infrastructure in the development projects with sea views of Emaar Properties contributes to facilitating the movement of the public to and from these projects, which increases their attractiveness, thanks to the use of marine transport means affiliated with the Roads and Transport Authority.