The Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Keolis MHI, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in Emiratisation efforts in the private sector. The partnership aims to enhance professional development and employment opportunities for citizens through comprehensive technical and vocational training programmes, and develop the skills of citizens to become experts in the railway sector.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Human Resources Development Council and Director General of the Dubai Human Resources Department, and David Franks, General Manager of Keolis MHI.

The agreement included giving priority to employing citizens and implementing organized training programs that enable them to gain practical experience in various jobs in the operation and maintenance of the Dubai Metro and Tram.

Nationals employed by the Council at Keolis MHI will receive intensive training in vital areas of railway and train operations and maintenance, including engineering, train control systems, automated fares, power supply systems and infrastructure.

The collaboration is designed to provide citizens with a combination of necessary knowledge and skills through theoretical education and practical training.

The cooperation also includes developing a clear development plan and a specialized career guidance program led by experts to contribute to the professional future of citizens.

The agreement includes initiatives to spread awareness in the areas of work of “Keolis MHI” at the level of school and university students about potential jobs in this important sector, employment and early job training.

The UAE Human Resources Development Council will provide Keolis MHI with qualified national candidates to join its training programmes and vacant positions to contribute to enhancing the presence of Emirati talent.

“The partnership with Keolis MHI represents an important step towards our goal of promoting Emiratisation in the private sector. This collaboration will provide valuable opportunities for Emiratis to develop their skills and achieve a qualitative leap in their career path within vital sectors such as the railway sector,” said Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Dubai Human Resources Development Council. “We are committed to empowering Emirati human resources and ensuring their readiness to contribute effectively to the country’s economic development,” he added.

For her part, Amal Abdul Latif, CEO of Human Capital Management at Keolis MHI, said that the partnership with the UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai supports Emiratisation initiatives.

She added that it is “a space to employ our technical and professional training programs that we have carefully designed to provide comprehensive training and develop the capabilities of citizens and provide them with what they need to become experts in the railway sector,” noting that “the cooperation will play a pivotal role in building skilled and sustainable competencies, which will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the transport sector in the emirate, in line with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, which is a strategic supporter and enabler of our successes and achievements.” She noted that the company has won the “Nafis” award for two consecutive years.

The partnership between the UAE Human Resources Development Council and Qolis MHI reflects a shared commitment to developing national talent and supporting the UAE’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

It is worth noting that the UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Its membership includes representatives from the public and private sectors. The Council aims to create a reference body representing the entities concerned with developing Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, and to ensure the existence of an attractive and stimulating environment to attract Emirati human resources, and to ensure that the educational outcomes of Emirati students are in line with the requirements of the labor market in the emirate according to the sectors with strategic priority.