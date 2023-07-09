The Federal National Council delivered two official letters to the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, the first regarding parliamentary recommendations approved by the Council on “the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country,” and the second regarding recommendations approved by the Council on “government policy regarding the regulation of private higher education.” To hand it over to the Council of Ministers, to take the necessary governmental measures in this regard, and to inform the Council of the matter.

Last Wednesday, the Council concluded the sessions of the fourth regular session, ending the seventeenth legislative chapter, which, according to statistics prepared by the Council’s General Secretariat, witnessed the discussion, adoption and approval of 363 parliamentary recommendations addressed by the Council to the government, most notably the Council’s recommendation when discussing the issue of “the policy of the Ministry of Education.” The establishment of an independent body separate from the Ministry for evaluation, examinations and tests to ensure the effectiveness of school oversight and the outputs of the educational process, which resulted in the creation of the National Center for Education Quality, headed by Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to be an independent body that works to develop an evaluation and oversight system for education in state, and follow up on the quality of outputs.

The first message included parliamentary recommendations addressed to the government on “the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country,” which stipulated the need to consider amending Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations, its amendments, its executive regulations, and legal systems, from During “modifying the duration of work permits to be three years instead of two years to reduce financial costs, and increasing the period of notification of the worker to the employer to become from one to three months instead of 14 days, according to the work contract during the probationary period, and the requirement to complete a period of one year in case the worker wishes to move to Another employer after the end of the probationary period (this condition is canceled if the employer agrees to transfer the worker), and the employer is not obligated to bear the expenses of returning the worker to his place of recruitment or any other place that the two parties have agreed upon if the worker makes a mistake, or other cases of dismissal The worker without warning or in the event of interruption from work, and setting up a mechanism to notify the employer that enables him to know the worker’s return to the state and increase the employer’s compensation period to six months from the end of the work contract, in addition to considering amending Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2022 regarding insurance Against unemployment, which includes temporary contracts for the category of citizens working in the private sector.

The list of recommendations also included setting up a specific mechanism for the Ministry of Economy to coordinate with the concerned authorities to link and unify licensing systems in the various emirates (such as a unified government services portal), and to find a mechanism for the Ministry of Economy to receive the visions of stakeholders before preparing legislation related to them to ensure that they are prepared in accordance with the realistic conditions in the country. The economy, setting controls and requirements for foreign direct investment, so that it includes the conditions for its access to the state’s markets and the facilities granted to it to be of added local value to the state’s economy.

While the recommendations contained in the second letter addressed to the government, on the subject of “the government’s policy on regulating private higher education”, included the establishment of a database and detailed statistics for public and private higher education institutions, free zones, faculty members, enrolled students, and graduates according to various variables such as nationality, specialization, and certificate. And others, and linking them to the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and developing a declared list for the classification of private higher education institutions within the country to help students decide to choose the appropriate university for them, and activating the role of the “Higher Education Council and the private sector” in order to achieve the goals assigned to it, and speedy completion of the preparation of a general plan for education Higher education aims to achieve coordination and integration between public and private higher education institutions in line with the needs of the labor market, in implementation of the provision of Clause (2) of Article 1 in Federal Decree Law (45) of 2022 regarding the functions of ministries and the powers of ministers.

The recommendations also included “preparing a classification guide for professions that contains profession specifications, and updating it periodically in line with the needs of the labor market in coordination with higher education institutions, preparing and announcing a program concerned with internal scholarships, which includes a list of accredited private universities in the country and their programs, and determining the conditions and controls for students enrolled in the program.” ».

The Council also recommended a review of salaries, allowances, and incentives for faculty members, to ensure the recruitment of qualified academic cadres, both national and foreign, and the inclusion of the scientific research productivity standard for faculty members within the standards of institutional accreditation and academic licensing, and raising financial allocations and coordination with the private sector and companies to support research and researchers in institutions. Private higher education with the aim of developing scientific research.

Work permit fees

The list of parliamentary recommendations related to the topic “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State,” which the government received from the Federal National Council, included “that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation not collect any additional fees for a work permit from the new employer when the worker moves to another facility.” .

The Council also recommended coordination between the Ministry and the General Pension and Social Security Authority regarding finding a mechanism to encourage entrepreneurs to register in the retirement system, by reducing the cost of subscription fees for national entrepreneurs, and to reconsider raising the maximum salary for the subscription account currently in force (50 thousand dirhams in the sector). Private), as well as taking into account the diversity of the activities of the operating sectors in the country during the issuance of the Cabinet’s decision regarding reducing working hours for the month of Ramadan.

• 363 parliamentary recommendations adopted by the Federal National Council during the 17th legislative term.