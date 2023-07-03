The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract for the project to develop the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. It includes the implementation of four bridges, with a length of 3000 meters, and a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour, at a cost of 374 million dirhams.

This came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to complete the development of the infrastructure of the road network, to keep pace with development. The continuous efforts witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, said: “The project comes within the plan to develop the axis of Jarn Al Sabkha Street, which is one of the important axes linking Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads, and contributes to the smooth flow of traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Road. Mohammed bin Zayed, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street.

He stressed that the project will contribute, upon its opening, to shorten the distance and reduce the journey time for traffic heading from Jarn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, by 40%, as the time taken will decrease from 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours, and it also contributes In reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street right to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port, from 21 minutes to seven minutes, by 70%.

He added: «The project includes the implementation of four bridges, the first bridge at the intersection of Jarn Al-Sabkha Street with Al-Asayel Street, with a length of 960 meters, with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 8000 vehicles per hour in both directions, and the bridge allows the continuity of free traffic between Sheikh Street Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, while the second bridge is 660 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes, and serves traffic from Jarn Al Sabkha Street in the west towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street in the north towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, and its capacity is estimated at 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Al Tayer explained that the third bridge in the project is 700 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes. 3200 vehicles per hour. As for the fourth bridge, it is 680 meters long and has a capacity of two lanes. It contributes to achieving a smooth flow of traffic and avoiding traffic interference coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances to the Dubai Production City area. The capacity of the bridge is estimated at about 3200 vehicles per hour.

Al Tayer said, “The project includes the implementation of road works with a length of more than seven kilometers, the development of surface intersections on the service road adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, in addition to the works of road lighting and light signals, traffic systems, the implementation of a rainwater drainage network, and a network of irrigation systems.”

• The project contributes to reducing travel time by 70% from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street to Al Yalayis Street.