The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed the development of the Abu Dhabi Register of Environmental Research Needs, which includes a comprehensive list of more than 200 practical research requirements, to support the research efforts of the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network, noting that the Environmental Knowledge Graph System has been developed – which is the first innovation in the world. – To analyze and define the relationship between man and the environment, and the impact of environmental variables on human well-being.

The Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network consists of scientists, researchers, scientific research institutions and innovative creators. The network, managed and supervised by the authority, aims to bring together experts and researchers to cooperate in addressing scientific knowledge gaps facing stakeholders in their efforts to preserve the environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensure its sustainability.

The network bridges the gap between problems and solutions by harnessing the power of teamwork, aligning action research efforts with stakeholder needs and fostering collaboration, establishing a comprehensive multi-sectoral approach to environmental research and problem-solving, and ensuring impactful results.

Eight universities have joined the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network as founding members, including Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University and Zayed University.

The Environmental Research Directory will index hundreds of environmental researchers and innovators collaborating, research centers and research projects, and events. Together, these tools will enable researchers and stakeholders to make data-driven decisions that address the environmental challenges facing the Emirate. By focusing on addressing environmental challenges, the Environmental Research Network will play a vital role in enhancing the understanding and application of sustainability principles in Abu Dhabi. Recognizing the urgent need to accelerate climate action and the interrelationship between climate, biodiversity loss and pollution, the network will contribute to advancing the environmental policy and climatology agenda, by leveraging research resources to foster interdisciplinary and intersectoral collaboration.